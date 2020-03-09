WWE Raw preview: Edge returns, match advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Edge returns to Raw for the first time since being attacked by Randy Orton.

-Drew McIntyre in action.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza.

Powell’s POV: The official preview suggests that people tune in to see “who McIntyre will be facing, and how many times they’ll be kicked in the face.” It also questions whether Becky Lynch or Shayna Baszler will strike first now that their WrestleMania match is official. Tonight’s Raw will be held in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode. Join us on our ad-free website via PWMembership.net.



