WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.456 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the previous episode’s 2.687 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show was up due to John Cena and Goldberg appearing. For comparison sake, the February 21 episode delivered 2.484 million viewers, so Friday’s show was in that range. Friday’s Smackdown tied for first in the adults 18-34 demographic, tied for second in the adults 18-49 demographic, and won the male 18-49 demographic.



