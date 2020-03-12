The XFL cancels the remainder of its season

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The XFL announced the cancellation of the remainder of its games for the 2020 season. The league also announced that the players will still receive their base pay and benefits for the full season, and the ticket holders will be issued a refund.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see the XFL is doing right by its players by compensating them for the full season. That said, it is strange to see one Vince McMahon owned company cancel the remainder of its season while he’s obviously still hoping to hold WrestleMania in Tampa on April 5.



