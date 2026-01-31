WWE Backlash date and location revealed

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The 2026 WWE Backlash premium live event will be held in the Sunshine State. Paul Levesque shared the news in a media video (see below) that the event will be held on Saturday, May 9, in Tampa, Florida, at Benchmark International Arena. Check out the video below or via Paul Levesque’s social media page.

Bruce Prichchard’s POV (from WWE Unreal): “It is a pain in the ass having to come up with a Backlash after you spend as much time as you have to spend to create a WrestleMania, to create the mega event of the year.”

