Chaotic Wrestling “Shock To The System” results (1/30): Vetter’s review of Armani Kayos vs. Mortar for the CW Title, Milo Mirra vs. DJ Powers for the CW New England Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chaotic Wrestling “Shock To The System”

January 30, 2026, in Maiden, Massachusetts, at the Malden Irish American Club

Streamed live on Chaotic Wrestling YouTube.com

The lighting was good, and Chaotic has a really good, professional stage and setup. This is a small room, so a crowd of 175 is packed in here. Maiden is on the north side of the Boston metro area.

* Two weeks ago, Armani Kayos won the Chaotic Title, so this is his first show as champion.

1. Tyree Taylor vs. Patrick Wheatman. Patrick is the red-headed kid — he said on a recent show he’s not old enough to drink — in blue pants that really offset that bright hair. In theory, Tyree should flatten this kid. Patrick immediately rolled to the floor, so Tyree chased him. In the ring, Wheatman hit a big boot and an airplane spin. Tyree hit a stunner across the top rope at 2:00. He caved the kid’s chest in with some loud chops, then hit a splash to the back. He flattened Patrick with a flying shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 4:30.

Tyree kept the kid grounded and hit more chops. They fought again to the floor, and Patrick pushed Tyree head-first into the ring post at 6:30. In the ring, Wheatman hit a bodyslam! He hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. Tyree hit repeated elbow strikes to the side of the head and a clothesline to the base of the neck, then the Brooklyn Zoo (sit-out powerbomb) for the pin. This felt like Tyree ‘was playing with his food,’ and was never in real danger of losing.

Tyree Taylor defeated Patrick Wheatman at 8:28.

* Armani Kayos (w/Sidney Bakabella) came to the ring. Kayos strutted as he showed off the belt around his waist. Brian Fury, who is bald and clearly a bit older, came to the ring to confront them. Fury said he trained Kayos, “and I didn’t see anything in him,” and the crowd booed that. Fury said that Kayos “flourished.” Fury said Kayos “doesn’t measure up” to some of the past champions, but “I mean no disrespect.”

Mortar (the former champ!) came to the ring, and he’s not wearing his signature makeup on half his face. “I didn’t know they let you out of the retirement home tonight,” Mortar said to Fury. Mortar made it clear he wants a rematch. He said he was serious when he was champ for the past 10 months, but Kayos has treated the belt like a joke and a “prop” and an “accessory.” Kayos said he worked hard for this belt. Mortar said he was always the first to show up and the last one out the door… but Kayos is the last to show up and the first guy out the door. Fury ordered that Mortar will get his rematch tonight, but Fury will be the “special guest enforcer.”

2. Brad Hollister vs. Cash McGuinness. Cash is a scrawny kid who also is probably not yet 20; he might be 140 or so pounds soaking wet. Brad grabbed the kid, threw him into the corner, and immediately stomped on him. Cash hit an enzuigiri at 1:30. He went for a crossbody block, but Brad caught him. Cash hit a superkick and a clothesline for a nearfall. Brad hit a senton, and he planted his foot in Cash’s throat. He hit a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall at 4:30.

Brad kept Cash tied up on the mat. Cash hit a stunner and a running Blockbuster, then a sliding Flatliner for a nearfall at 6:00. Cash missed a top-rope move, and Brad hit a running crossbody block, then his Tornado Jackhammer for the pin. Like the first match, this is what this should have been — a dominating, top-tier veteran overwhelming a scrawny, in-over-his-head teen.

Brad Hollister defeated Cash McGuinness at 6:42.

* The Unit (JT Dunn and Danny Miles) came to the ring, and they have a tall, heavyset kid with them. JT said this venue is officially “Unit Territory.” JT noted that he slapped Chase Del Monte last month. He introduced the kid as Dakota Daniels. (JT said Dakota owns a gaming company. So is he a wrestler or just a sponsor? Unclear.) Out of the back came “The Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King. The commentators explained that Jose Zamora’s shoulder injury will require surgery, so this next match is part of a tag tournament to crown new champs!

3. “The Unit” Danny Miles and JT Dunn (w/Dakota Daniels) vs. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller in a tag team tournament first-round match. Basic offense early on. Danny dove through the ropes onto both MG at 1:30. In the ring, the MG took over and kept Dunn grounded. Kylon pushed off Dustin’s chest, hitting a moonsault for a nearfall at 3:30. Kylon hit a dropkick for a nearfall. The camera focused on Dakota Daniels; I wouldn’t be surprised if he turns on The Unit. Miles got a hot tag and hit a top-rope crossbody block at 5:30.

Danny hit running back elbows in opposite corners on each heel. Danny piled them together and hit a rolling cannonball on both, then a gutbuster to Dustin’s ribs for a nearfall. The Unit hit a team slam on Dustin for a nearfall at 7:30. Dunn hit a flying Meteora on Waller. Dustin went for a Lethal Injection, but both of the Unit sidestepped it, and he crashed. (Very Samoa Joe-Jon Cruz!) Kylon hit a German Suplex at 9:30. Dunn hit a double stomp and was fired up. Chase Del Monte appeared and he attacked Dakota with a steel chair! The distraction allowed Dustin to hit the Lethal Injection! The MG hit stereo running knees and pinned Dunn! The commentators were shocked that The Unit didn’t advance.

Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated JT Dunn and Danny Miles at 10:29 to advance to the tag tournament finals.

4. Kalvin Dumont vs. Shannon LeVangie for the CW Panoptic Title. Shannon has a high winning percentage here and against men overall, but of course, she is giving up a lot of height and weight to Kalvin. Both of these two were in the six-way main event two weeks ago (won by Kayos.) No henchman with Kalvin tonight. She charged at the bell and hit some punches, and he ducked to the floor. She leapt off the apron and hit a Thesz Press to the floor on him. In the ring, he shoved her shoulder-first into the corner, then hit a Divorce Court armbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00.

Kalvin stomped on her and kept her grounded as he tied her in the ropes. He whipped her into the corner at 4:00 and tied up her left arm. He hit a powerbomb. He rolled her up and had a handful of her trunks; the ref saw it and stopped counting. She got a rollup. He hit a dropkick at 5:30. Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes. She hit a Helluva Kick, and she pushed him shoulder-first into a corner at 7:30. She dove through the ropes onto him and was fired up.

Back in the ring, Shannon hit a Matt Hardy-style Side Effect for a nearfall, but she sold pain in her left shoulder. She missed her Alexa Bliss-style twisting frog splash. He grabbed her and hit a Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall at 9:00, and Kalvin was shocked he didn’t win there. Kalvin rolled to the floor and grabbed his belt, but the ref confiscated it. Kalvin shoved the ref; the ref shoved back. Kalvin hit a shotgun dropkick on the ref! She hit a dropkick. They went to the floor and continued to brawl. LeVangie tossed him over the guardrail and over by a bar and chopped him.

They went behind the bar as she continued to beat him up, and she threw him over the bar, back in front of the fans, then hit a double axe-handle onto him at 12:00. They looped the room, far away from the crowd. She hit a low blow! She leapt off an equipment box on a stage onto him (and some security) on the floor at 13:30. They went back over the guardrail and back into the ring.

Shannon hit the Twisted Bliss for a visual pin, but we had no ref! He was still down! Kalvin clocked her in the forehead with the title belt. He slammed her and covered her for a believable nearfall at 15:30; I presumed that was it. He hit a European Uppercut. She applied a Triangle Choke on the mat! He tapped out! New champion! That was fun; the crowd was totally into that one. Again, while I don’t find that match all that realistic, it was well-booked and highly entertaining.

Shannon LeVangie defeated Kalvin Dumont to win the CW Panoptic Title at 16:32.

* Intermission went 20 minutes.

5. Milo Mirra vs. DJ Powers for the CW New England Title. Again, Powers’ teammate, Jose Zamora, isn’t here and is getting shoulder surgery. The dork Milo bounced to the ring on his stupid Pogo Stick. A feeling-out process early on, and the crowd was all over Powers. Milo hit an armdrag at 1:30 and tied up the left arm. Godrick appeared at ringside and distracted Milo. Milo hit a dropkick on Powers. Milo shouted at Godrick, telling him he didn’t want or need his help anymore. DJ hit a dropkick, and he took control. He whipped Milo into the corner and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Powers hit a twisting neckbreaker and kipped up; he’s such a great, cocky heel. (He’s the Johnny Morrison clone.) Milo hit a flying forearm at 5:00, and they were both down. Milo hit a second-rope Blockbuster for a nearfall. Milo hit a superkick for a nearfall. Powers hit his running Claymore Kick and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 8:00. DJ hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Milo hit a Sunset Flip Bomb out of the corner, then a second-rope twisting splash for the pin. That was really good. More of this, please, Milo!

Milo Mirra defeated DJ Powers to retain the CW New England Title at 10:18.

6. Liviyah and Spike Nishimura vs. Seabass Finn and Sean “Vegan Keegan (w/Luke Varnas). No fisherman’s jacket for Finn, and he looks sad. (He lost two weeks ago and is being forced to be a henchman.) He read a statement; some idiots in the crowd did the “What?” chant — I can’t say I’ve heard that at an indy show. He was “forced to renounce his carnivorous ways,” and his name is now “Tofu Block.” He also had to remove his socks and shoes. The women came out second.

Finn and Spike opened and tied up on the mat, and they traded rollups. Livyah entered and chopped Keegan and hit a German Suplex at 2:00. The women hit stereo bodyslams for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to Keegan’s chest and a clothesline. Varnas and Finn were arguing on the floor. Keegan backed Liviyah into a corner and hit a forearm strike, then he dragged her to his corner. Finn tied up Livyah on the mat. Finn hit a snap suplex at 5:00; Keegan jumped in and got the nearfall. Sean hit a suplex on Liviyah.

Spike got a hot tag and hit a springboard dropkick and a clothesline. She unloaded chops and forearm strikes on Keegan’s chest and hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 7:00. Spike hit some kicks. Finn hit a modified DVD move; Keegan made a blind tag and tossed Finn (his partner!) to the floor! He splashed onto Spike and pinned her. Keegan celebrated even though it was Finn who nailed the finisher.

Seabass Finn and Sean “Vegan Keegan defeated Liviyah and Spike Nishimura at 8:31.

7. Armani Kayos (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Mortar for the CW Title. I hate Bakabella as a babyface manager, so hopefully he turns heel on Armani tonight. An intense lockup to open. The thicker Mortar knocked him down and slapped him. Kayos tackled him at 3:00 and repeatedly punched him. He hit a spin kick to the head. Mortar fell backwards into the ref, who fell to the floor. The cameras focused on Brian Fury, who was on commentary. Mortar shoved Kayos shoulder-first into the corner, then hit a flying clothesline and a senton for a nearfall.

Mortar was in charge, and he kept Kayos grounded. He hit a running Penalty Kick and a hard back elbow at 6:00. They brawled to the floor and back into the ring, with Mortar still in charge. He hit a bodyslam and a neck-snap for a nearfall at 8:00. Kayos hit a spear into the corner. He hit a leg lariat in the corner, then a mid-ring buttbump, and they were both down. Kayos went for a package piledriver at 12:30, but Mortar blocked it. Mortar clotheslined him to the floor.

Mortar dove through the ropes onto him at 14:00. In the ring, Mortar hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall, and he switched to a Boston Crab, then he switched to an STF. Kayos went to the top rope but Mortar shook it to knock him down. Mortar hit a top-rope superplex at 16:30, but he missed a top-rope moonsault, and they were both down. Mortar went for a spin kick, but he struck the ref at 18:30!

Mortar clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor. They brawled over the guardrail. Brian Fury was now standing and barking at both of them, trying to get them back to the ring. They got on the entrance ramp and finally back into the ring at 21:00. Fury took off his jacket, and he was wearing a ref shirt! (I guess that makes it official, right?) Mortar got a rollup, but Fury was out of position; Mortar stood up and jawed at Fury. Kayos rolled up Mortar for the flash pin.

Armani Kayos defeated Mortar to retain the CW Heavyweight Title at 22:06.

* Mortar was livid and snatched the belt. He threw it hard to the ground, then he began trading shoves with Brian Fury.

Final Thoughts: A solid show. Miracle Generation vs. The Unit is the reason to tune in; if you only have time to watch one match here, that’s the one. I’ll go with Powers-Mirra for second-best. Milo is a good wrestler… and it was nice to see him win that match without using that metaphorical crutch, his stupid Pogo Stick. Seriously, ditch it once and for all. Shannon-Kalvin takes third, and the crowd absolutely loved the title change.

The main event was okay, but was a bit long for the sake of being long; Kayos just doesn’t strike me as ‘a main event talent.’ I’ll reiterate that I think rather highly of all three women on this show, but it’s hard to buy any of them as serious threats to their larger, stronger opponents. The first two matches were exactly what they needed to be — Tyree Taylor and Brad Hollister are good talents (heck, I’d take either of them as champ here over Kayos) and they rightfully won decisively over some green youngsters.