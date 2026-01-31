Chicago Style Wrestling “Season Premiere” results: Vetter’s review of Rafael Quintero vs. 1 Called Manders for the CSW Title, Lila La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Promise Braxton for the CSW Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chicago Style Wrestling “Season Premiere”

January 16, 2026, in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040

Released January 30, 2026, via Independentwrestling.tv

This is their typical venue, with a high-pitched ceiling, and it’s packed with 200 fans. Lighting and overall production are good. I don’t see any new faces in the lineup; everyone is a regular here or familiar to me from elsewhere. Notably, this is the first show since the shocking retirement of top star Missa Kate.

* CSW champion Rafael Quintero marched to the ring and he’s livid. Out of the back came 1 Called Manders, who is the challenger tonight. Manders declared, “I’m the best damn wrestler in Europe.”

1. FXB vs. Shain Boucher for the Metra Division Title. FXB has scary blue-and-white face paint. Boucher is the young Lash LeRoux clone. Boucher hit a springboard crossbody block early on. Shain hit a plancha to the floor at 1:30. They brawled at ringside, and FXB whipped him into the guardrails, then a back suplex onto the top of the guardrail. In the ring, FXB remained in charge, hitting a running splash in the corner.

They traded rollups. Shain hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 5:30. Boucher hit a running penalty kick on the apron, then a dive through the ropes. In the ring, he hit a spinning kick for a nearfall at 7:00. FXB missed a top-rope Whisper In The Wind. Shain immediately hit a top-rope double stomp to the collarbone, but FXB rolled to the floor before he could be pinned. They again fought on the floor, with Shain again whipped into the guardrails.

In the ring, FXB dropped him stomach-first on the top rope, then hit a spinning back fist for a believable nearfall at 9:30; I thought that was it. FXB hit some jab punches as the crowd chanted “new champ!” FXB hit a running headbutt to the chest for a nearfall, then a moonsault for a nearfall, then a release powerbomb for a nearfall. FXB grabbed his title belt and brought it into the ring. We saw backstage footage, where three guys couldn’t get out of a locked room. Jay Marston appeared and got in the ring, and he grabbed the belt from FXB. He nearly (accidentally) hit Boucher! FXB rolled up Boucher for the flash pin. Good action, but a really clunky ending.

FXB defeated Shain Boucher to retain the CSW Metra Division Title at 12:26.

* Marston and Boucher were alone in the ring and argued. “Why was he out here in the first place?” a commentator wondered. I agree.

2. Hans Carden and “The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft vs. Axel Rico and “Machine 17” KJ Carter and Nathan Nile. The Hype are heels here; they are definitely better as babyfaces. They attacked the babyfaces as soon as they stepped through the ropes, and we’re underway! All six brawled in the ring. The babyfaces all hit dives to the floor onto the heels, then they celebrated in the ring. KJ and Hunter were in the ring as we settled into a regular match. KJ hit a flying knee for a nearfall. Axel hit a running clothesline on Hunter at 2:00.

The masked Nile hit a top-rope double stomp to the gut for a nearfall. The heels pushed Nile into their corner and started working him over. KJ jumped in at 4:30, but the ref missed the hot tag and ordered him back to his corner. Hans did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing on Nile, then hit a splash on his back for a nearfall at 6:00. Nile hit a DDT, and they were both down. Axel got the hot tag, and he pushed 12-Gauge into Hunter and hit a clothesline on them. Rico hit his modified DVD on Hunter. The heels each applied a half-crab at 8:00, but the babyfaces eventually escaped. Hans again applied a half-crab on Rico, who tapped out. Decent.

Hans Carden and “The Hype” 12-Gauge and Hunter Holdcraft defeated Axel Rico and “Machine 17” KJ Carter and Nathan Nile at 9:39.

3. Erik Surge vs. Ryan Matthews vs. Jay Marston vs. Eric Schultz vs. Victor Iniestra (w/Lili Ruiz) vs. Cypher. Cypher is tall and always makes me think of a younger Diesel, but he’s a bit clunky in the ring. Matthews is a young, white kid in a long, flowing, purple robe. Surge was introduced as “representing OVW.” Schultz is the wrestling attorney, wearing a tie. Iniestra just wrestled on the Wrestling Open show in Massachusetts on Thursday. Iniestra came to the ring, holding Lili’s women’s title! She followed him out and took it away. Funny.

Everyone attacked the tall Cypher at the bell, and Cypher was clotheslined over the top rope to the floor. Surge hit some clubbing blows on Matthews in a corner, then tossed him across the ring. Iniestra hit some European Uppercuts on Surge. Marston hit a German Suplex at 2:00. Schultz jumped in and hit a Russian Leg Sweep on Marston. Cypher got in and clotheslined Schultz and worked him over. Cypher splashed on Schultz in a corner. Iniiestra hit some enzuigiris on Surge. Surge hit a slingshot senton on Iniestra. Cypher hit a Black Hole Slam on Matthews. Iniestra hit a DDT on Cypher.

Matthews hit a German Suplex on Iniestra at 6:30, then a back suplex on Schultz. Surge hit a Michinoku Driver on Matthews, but Cypher pulled Matthews to the floor. We finally had just Surge vs. Cypher in the ring, and they traded punches. Surge hit a massive Pounce to knock Cypher down. We had a Tower of Doom spot from the corner, and everyone was down. Matthews hit a backpack stunner. Surge hit a Spinebuster on Matthews. Cypher hit a chokeslam on Surge. Schultz hit a Jarrett-style Stroke on Iniestra at 10:00. Marston hit a package piledriver and pinned Schultz. Non-stop chaos.

Jay Marston defeated Erik Surge, Ryan Matthews, Victor Iniestra, Cypher, and Eric Schultz at 10;32.

* Next up is a “Double Jeopardy match,” which the commentators explained is TWO separate matches that will occur at the same time. Okay…

4. and 5. Haven Harris vs. Shazza McKenzie AND Blair Onyx vs. Aminah Belmont in a double jeopardy match. On the IWTV lineup, they list these as two different matches, thus it is both match No. 4 and No. 5. Oh, we have two referees in the ring, too! Blair argued with the voices in the sky before she brawled with Belmont, and Blair chased her to the back. In the ring, Shazza and Haven traded rollups. Haven might be 5’10”, so she has five or six inches on Shazza, and Haven hit a splash into the corner. Haven hit a senton for a nearfall at 2:00. Blair and Aminah emerged through the curtain, but Blair pulled her to the back.

Haven dove through the ropes onto all three! Blair threw Aminah into the ring, and now those two fought while Shazza and Haven were down on the floor. Blair wore her Spiderwoman gear tonight. Blair and Shazza began trading slaps to the face — they aren’t opponents! Likewise, Aminah and Haven argued. They turned their attention to their original opponents as all four brawled, and suddenly all four were down at 5:00. Aminah got a nearfall, but Onyx sat up and cackled. Onyx Stomped Belmont and tied her in a Muta Lock. Haven also put Shazza in a Muta Lock! They escaped, and we reset.

Haven accidentally mule-kicked Aminah, allowing Blair to get a rollup and pin Aminah at 6:58! So, that portion of double jeopardy is over. Aminah, even though she was now eliminated, kicked Haven! It allowed Shazza to hit her Splits Stunner and pin Harris at 8:01! So, now the match continues with just Shazza vs. Blair. However, Aminah repeatedly struck Harris with a garbage can, and the two brawled to the back. Blair shouted “I’m sorry!” at Shazza, and she offered a hug! Of course, the crowd chanted, “Hug it out!” Shazza hugged her, but then pulled Onyx to the mat by her hair. Shazza hit the Splits Stunner, then she tied up Blair in a submission hold, and Onyx tapped out. That was… unique.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Blair Onyx, Haven Harris, and Aminah Belmont at 10:21 to become the No. 1 contender to the CSW Women’s Title.

6. Solomon Tupu vs. Conan Lycan. Again, Tupu is like Bronson Reed but shorter and a bit smaller. Lycan is massive and has a height and weight advantage. Tupu hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, but Lycan hit a clothesline. They fought on the floor and looped the ring. Back in the ring, they traded reversals and had a standoff at 1:30. Tupu hit a leaping body block, and Conan rolled to the floor to regroup, and he jawed at the crowd. In the ring, Tupu unloaded more punches. Conan hit a top-rope Whisper In The Wind for a nearfall, and he stomped on Tupu.

Lycan hit a big uranage at 4:30 and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. (You just don’t see guys of his size hitting a standing moonsault!) He kept Tupu tied up on the mat. They traded forearm strikes on their knees, then while standing. Tupu hit a hard headbutt at 7:30 and a flying clothesline that knocked Lycan down. Conan hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a uranage and a running senton for a nearfall. Lycan nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 9:30. This has been as good as I hoped.

They got up and traded chops, and Tupu hit a shotgun dropkick and a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall, but Lycan grabbed the ropes. Lycan hit a second Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Tupu hit a running body block and a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He went to the top rope, but Lycan grabbed him and threw him to the mat. Conan hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker (spinning slam off his shoulder) for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Tupu hit a second-rope belly-to-belly suplex! Both men rolled to the floor upon landing and were slow to get up. The ref counted to 10 and called for the bell! They continued to fight on the floor, even though the match was over.

Solomon Tupu vs. Conan Lycan went to a double count-out at 15:10.

7. Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson vs. Steve Boz and Marshe Rockett for the CSW Tag Team Titles. Marshe got on the mic, but the crowd chanted obscenities at him. Boz attacked Grayson (wearing a singlet), and we’re underway! (These scrawny kids look so much alike, I can’t keep them apart.) Grayson slammed Valor onto Boz. Rockett entered and hit a dropkick on Valor for a nearfall at 2:30. Boz re-entered and kept Valor grounded. Valor hit an enzuigiri and finally made the hot tag to Grayson at 6:00. Eddie hit a running kick on Boz for a nearfall.

The champs hit a team faceplant on Boz. Boz hit an axe kick and Rockett made the cover for a nearfall. Valor hit a tornado DDT. Boz hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant on Valor. Marshe accidentally hit a spear on Boz at 8:30! Valor got a Crucifix Driver on Marshe; Grayson floated over to also cover Marshe, and they got the flash pin! That was decent.

Jack Valor and Eddie Grayson defeated Steve Boz and Marshe Rockett to retain the CSW Tag Team Titles at 8:40.

8. Lila La Pescadita Ruiz vs. Promise Braxton for the CSW Women’s Title. Promise had a really good match against Nattie Neidhart a few months ago; she’s a regular in Booker T’s ROW, and she’s a top-tier indy talent. Ruiz is only 5’1″ or so, but Promise isn’t much taller, at maybe 5’4″. An intense lockup to open. Promise applied a leg lock around the neck, but Lili escaped. They traded shoulder tackles, and Lili hit a hip-toss at 3:00. Lili hit a Bulldog Powerslam and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. She hit a headscissors takedown and a dropkick, and she danced before getting a nearfall at 4:30.

Promise snapped Lili’s neck across the top rope, and she took control. She whipped Lili into the guardrail, then pushed Lili head-first into the ring post. Braxton got a nearfall back in the ring and kept Ruiz grounded. Ruiz hit an enzuigiri at 7:00. Promise hit a running Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Lili backed her into a corner and hit some overhand chops, then a dropkick. Lili hit a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 9:30, and the crowd rallied for her.

They traded chops while on their knees, then forearm strikes upon standing. Lili hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Lili hit a huracanrana and a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 11:30. Promise hit running double knees to the back of the head for a nearfall. Ruiz got a rollup with a jackknife cover for the flash pin! Good action; Promise was a good choice to give Ruiz a good fight.

Lila La Pescadita Ruiz defeated Promise Braxton to retain the CSW Women’s Title at 12:40.

9. Rafael Quintero vs. 1 Called Manders for the CSW Title. Manders stalled on the floor before locking up. They finally tied up, and Manders easily backed him into a corner, then threw up his horns. He slapped Quintero in the face, so Quintero tackled him and punched him. Rafael hit a dropkick at 2:30. He low-bridged the top rope to send Manders to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto Manders. He hit another dive. Manders snapped Quintero’s throat over the top rope.

Manders dropped him crotch-first on the guardrail, and they continued to loop ringside. Quintero kicked Manders’ wrist, and he hit a top-rope splash to the floor on him. They got back into the ring at 6:00, with Quintero hitting some European Uppercuts. Manders pulled the ref into the way, and it allowed him to grab Quintero and drop him stomach-first on the top rope. He kept Quintero grounded and was in charge. Quintero pushed Manders shoulder-first into the corner at 9:00, and he targeted the left arm, tying it up.

Manders hit a bodyslam but missed an elbow drop and they were both down. Quintero hit a shotgun dropkick at 11:00, then a flip dive over the top rope to the floor onto Manders. In the ring, Quintero hit a German Suplex, then a flying back elbow for a nearfall at 12:30. Manders nailed a Doctor Bomb for a nearfall, and he was irate he didn’t get the win there. Quintero avoided a big clothesline. Quintero hit a leaping stunner at 15:00, and they were both down.

They got up and traded chops. Quintero collapsed onto Manders and got a nearfall. Manders nailed a clothesline for a nearfall at 17:30. Rafael hit a rolling DVD for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner, where Quintero hit a tornado DDT to the mat. Quintero then hit a top-rope Froggy Bow elbow drop for the pin. A very good brawl; the only complaint here is I never once thought outsider Manders was winning.

Rafael Quintero defeated 1 Called Manders to retain the CSW Title at 19:34.

* Manders hugged Quintero, but it allowed Conan Lycan to sneak into the ring and strike Quintero with a chairshot on the back. It was clear that Conan and Manders were working together, and they stomped on Quintero. Valor and Grayson tried to make the save, but Manders and Lycan beat up those kids, too. Tupu finally ran in, wielding a chair, and he chased off the heels.

Final Thoughts: Even without a clean finish, Lycan-Tupu was fantastic and earned the best match, just ahead of the main event. Two really top-notch matches, and I wouldn’t argue with anyone who liked the main event more. Ruiz-Braxton was a distant third; Braxton is a more polished wrestler, but like the Manders’ match, I never doubted that the hometown Ruiz was retaining, which hurt the match a bit.

The idea of the ‘double jeopardy’ match was intriguing — it wasn’t bad, but it was busy. In the end, I would have just preferred two completely separate matches. The multi-man matches early on let everyone get a chance to shine. Definitely check out the top two matches here.