Chicago Style Wrestling “Nowhere Generation” results: Vetter’s review of Victor Iniestra vs. Rafael Quintero in a cage match, Marshe Rockett vs. Missa Kate for the CSW Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chicago Style Wrestling “Nowhere Generation”

May 16, 2025, in Franklin Park, Illinois at VFW Post 5040

Released May 31, 2025, for streaming via Independentwrestling.tv

The venue is a large gym with plain, white walls. The attendance was maybe 300.

* The show opened with a 10-bell salute for referee Devin Anderson. His birthdate shows he was 38.

1. Chi-style Rumble. Drawing No. 1 was Axel Rico while FXP drew No. 2; FXP has white face paint today. Not sure how many competitors are in this one; the winner gets a title shot of his or her choice. Scrawny teen Jack Valor was No. 3 at 1:30. Joey Pierson was No. 4; he’s a young white kid, and he threw juice boxes into the crowd; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. Nick Kotas was No. 5 and I also think he’s new to me. Jax Johnson was No. 6 at 6:30, and as a commentator said, he’s dressed like Uerkel from Family Matters. No eliminations yet.

Calvin Kelly was No. 7; he’s a white kid who looks a bit like Nathan Frazer, and he’s a heel. KJ Carter was No. 8; he’s a short Black kid and I think I’ve seen him once. (When I write “kid,” I do mean under age 21. My guess is every one of entrants 3-8 falls in that category.) Haven Harris, a Black woman with long dreadlocks, was No. 9 at 10:30. The commentators just said they don’t have any idea how many competitors are in this. Still no eliminations. Nick Diamond was No. 10; I don’t know him either but his beard tells me he’s probably early to mid-20s. A commentator stressed that a lot of these wrestlers are debuting here but have competed elsewhere.

Dani Gee, a Black man in a mesh shirt, was No. 11. Not much action to describe; it is what you get with a bunch of rookies/youngsters. Victor Analog was No. 12; I’ve seen him from the St. Louis-area indies; the commentators didn’t know him. He is also probably in his mid-20s. No. 13 was Doom Montgomery at 15:30; he’s a regular here. Still no eliminations! Doom tossed Analog, then Nick Diamond. Doom hit people with a cookie sheet. Chris Miller was No. 14; he wore a plain black singlet, and I don’t think I’ve seen him. He hit several Pedigrees. Calvin and Dani were tossed. Nathan Nile was No. 15 at 19:00; he’s white, really short, and wears a mask.

Carter was eliminated; several others were quickly eliminated. Shain Boucher was No. 16; he’s a regular and has to be a favorite to win. (I’ve compared him to Lash LeRoux many times now.) A masked wrestler suddenly got in the ring and attacked Chris Miller; the commentators noted it appeared to be Nick Kotas AGAIN, but he was quickly eliminated for a second time. Shazza McKenzie was No. 17 at 23:30. She hit a Saito Suplex on Shain! I’m counting seven in the ring, including Axel Rico, who opened the match. Ryan Matthews, carrying an oversized cut-out picture of himself, was No. 18.

Shazza hit her splits stunner on Miller, who fell over the top rope to the floor. Wrestling attorney Eric Schultz (think IRS with tie and suspenders) was No. 19 and he had a bullhorn and was booed. Valor was eliminated. Solomon Tupu (think Bronson Reed but not as round) was No. 20 at 28:30, and he also has to be a favorite. Tupu hit a Samoan Drop. He brawled with former teammate Shain Boucher. Schultz was tossed. I am counting seven left. Matthews was tossed by Tupu so we’re down to six. Tupu accidentally knocked Shazza off the apron to the floor, so we are down to five men.

Shain eliminated Nathan Nile, so it is Rico, FXB, Shain and Tupu as our final four. (I would say the final four were fairly predictable if I had been given a list of the 20 in this match.) Rico tossed Shain at 33:30. FXB and Rico worked together to beat on the bigger Tupu. Tupu hit a running body block on Rico. FXB tossed Tupu at 36:30 and the crowd loudly booed that. Rico and FXB, who opened the match, traded forearm strikes. Axel hit a Falcon Arrow and he was fired up. They fought onto the ring apron. Rico got back in the ring and kicked FXB to the floor to win.

Axel Rico won a 20-person Rumble at 38:33

* Okay, I am familiar with everyone else on this show, after not knowing one-third or so of the rookies in the Rumble.

2. Aminah Belmont vs. Blair Onyx vs. Lilli La Pescadita in a three-way for the CSW Women’s Title. Onyx is the spider-loving spookie girl, similar to Tatum Paxley. Aminah is a snobby elite princess character and as champ, she came out last. Liilli dove through the ropes onto Aminah and we’re underway! In the ring, Lilli and Blair traded reversals. Belmont got in; Blair flipped them both at 1:30. Lilli hit an enzuigiri on Belmont. Belmont hit a Flatliner, sending Lilli into the second turnbuckle. Belmont hit a Shellshock faceplant on Blair for a nearfall at 3:30, but Lilli made the save.

Lilli hit a suplex on Belmont and suddenly all three were down. They all got on their knees and traded slaps, then chops. They got to their feet and traded more chops. Belmont hit a spin kick to Lilli’s head. Blair set up for a brainbuster, but instead hit a faceplant on Lilli; Belmont immediately shoved Blair to the floor and covered the prone Lilli to steal the pin. Good action; they did a lot in a short window.

Aminah Belmont defeated Lilli La Pescadita and Blair Onyx in three-way at 6:24 to retain the CSW Women’s Title.

3. Jay Marston vs. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell in an I Quit match. Marston has short red hair and he’s been on AEW & ROH TV. They immediately traded punches. They brawled to the floor and Marston was in charge; Parnell refused to quit at 1:30. They got back into the ring, and Jake hit some hard chops. Marston applied a Boston Crab, but Warhorse was able to pull himself to the floor to escape. They brawled on the floor, where Marston accidentally chopped the ring post. Parnell dumped him over the guardrail at 5:00 and they fought into the crowd.

Parnell hit a running flip dive off a stage onto Marston; it was much harder to see out here on the floor. They continued to brawl around the walls of the building, then back to ringside. Marston unloaded a series of chops against the guardrail at 10:30. Warhorse got in the ring and hit a flip dive through the ropes onto Jay, and they were both down. In the ring, Parnell hit a German Suplex into the turnbuckles at 12:00. Marston hit a superplex, tossing Parnell onto some folded chairs in the ring, but Parnell refused to quit.

Jay hit several chairshots across the back. He hit a low blow uppercut at 15:30, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Marston hit a Buckle Bomb; Parnell hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Jake hit a top-rope elbow drop, then a second one. Neither man would quit. Marston applied a Boston Crab and sat down on the lower back. Shazza McKenzie got in the ring at 19:00 and hit Jay in the head with a chair!

Marston tossed her head-first into a chair wedged in the corner. Jay handcuffed Shazza around the ring post, neutralizing her almost as quickly as she came out. However, Parnell applied a sleeper, but Marston escaped. Jay tied him in a Boston Crab in the ropes! Parnell said he quit! A good brawl that never got violent; neither man bled, but it felt like a war. The commentators said it might be the biggest win of Marston’s career. Warhorse got the handcuff keys… but he tossed them into the crowd and left her behind!

Jay Marston defeated Jake Parnell at 21:41.

4. Adam Stallion and Cypher vs. “The Made Men” Boz and Bruss Hamilton for the CSW Tag Team Titles. Again, Cypher is really tall and intentionally makes you think of Diesel. I’ve noted it before, but Bruss has a wide body and he’s really muscular. Cypher and Boz set to open, but Boz tagged out. The (much!) smaller Stallion got in and hit an enzuigiri and a kick on Bruss, then a dropkick. Cypher hit a loud overhand chop on Boz at 2:30. Bruss got in and easily tossed Stallion across the ring.

The heels started working over Stallion and kept him in their corner. Cypher got in at 8;30 and hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. Stallion tried a top-rope crossbody block but he just ricocheted off of Bruss’ chest. Stallion hit a dropkick that sent Bruss to the floor. Cypher accidentally hit Stallion, sending him to the floor. Boz immediately hit a springboard clothesline on Cypher. Bruss held Cypher upside-down and turned it into a Jackhammer for the pin. Decent brawl.

Boz and Bruss Hamilton defeated Adam Stallion and Cypher to win the CSW Tag Team Titles at 11:17.

* Cypher and Stallion hugged after the bell, but then Stallion hit a low-blow uppercut! The crowd immediately chanted “Asshole!” at Cypher. Cypher hit a running knee to Cypher’s jaw.

5. Maggie Lee vs. Samuray Del Sol. Samuray was WWE’s Kalisto. At 5’11” or so, Maggie has a significant height advantage, and she’s a babyface here. Samuray did the splits on the ropes in the corner before the bell, and they locked up and twisted each other’s left arm. She dragged him to the mat, but he escaped, and we had a standoff at 2:00. He hit some armdrags and we had another standoff at 4:00. They went to the floor with Maggie in charge. She leaned him across the guardrail and chopped him.

In the ring, he hit a top-rope crossbody block at 6:00, then a rolling spin kick, and his huracanrana headplant for a nearfall. She tripped him and crotched him in the corner, then she hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and she hit some headbutts. Samuray hit a Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 8:30, and he was surprised at the kickout. They traded rollups; she leaned back on one and got the flash pin! A good back-and-forth match.

Maggie Lee defeated Samuray Del Sol at 10:08.

6. Hans Carden vs. Tommy Dreamer for the CSW Metra Division Title. Hans has bug-eyes that really pop out; he has good size. Standing switches and fairly basic early. They brawled to the floor, and Tommy held back Hans’ arms to let the young kids in the front row chop Carden’s chest. In the ring, Carden targeted Dreamer’s left leg and focused on the knee. Hans hit a snap suplex at 7:30. This has been methodical. Dreamer hit some clotheslines and a running stunner for a nearfall.

Hans hit a chop block to the back of the knee, and he applied a half-crab in the center of the ring, but Dreamer got to the ropes at 10:00. Carden got up and argued with the ref. He picked up his title belt, swung, and missed. Dreamer immediately hit a DDT for a nearfall. Dreamer picked up the belt, but the ref admonished him. Hans pulled out some brass knuckles, but Dreamer stole them from Hans. Dreamer punched Hans with the brass knuckles and scored the pin! New champion! Tommy was handed the belt, but then the ref saw the brass knuckles on Tommy’s hand, and he disqualified Dreamer. Basic but fine.

Hans Carden defeated Tommy Dreamer via DQ at 11:21.

7. Conan Lycan vs. Donovan Dijak. This was the reason to tune in. Again, Lycan has a massive frame; he’s similar in size and strength to Jake Something. This is a first-time-ever matchup. A lockup to open and neither man moved; these are two big guys! Lycan finally shoved Dijak to the mat. Lycan hit a flying forearm to drop Dijak. Lycan hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. Dijak rolled to the floor; Lycan dove through the ropes, but Dijak caught him and chokeslammed him onto the ring apron at 3:30. They fought on the floor, and Dijak was now in charge.

In the ring, Dijak tossed Lycan across the ring and got a nearfall at 6:30. Lycan hit a Whisper in the Wind flipping press, and they were both down. Lycan hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, then he hit the dive through the ropes at 9:00. In the ring, he hit a Death Valley Driver and a moonsault for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Lycan hit a second-rope superplex and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:00. Dijak nailed a Buzzsaw Kick; Lycan hit a knee to the jaw and a big clothesline. Dijak hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Lycan hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker spinning slam off his shoulders to the mat for a nearfall at 14:00. Dijak nailed a top-rope chokeslam, and the crowd popped for Lycan’s kickout. Conan hit a standing powerbomb. Lycan hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! That was really, really good. “They will be talking about this match for a while,” a commentator said. Easily the match of the night thus far.

Conan Lycan defeated Donovan Dijak at 16:14.

8. Marshe Rockett vs. Missa Kate in an intergender match for the CSW Heavyweight Title. There is a storyline here; Rockett turned on her and beat her up in a shocking assault two or three months ago. He has a significant height and overall size advantage, and I’m dubious this will look believable. Boz and Bruss came out of the back with Rockett, but they headed to the back rather than come with him to ringside. She tried some standing switches, but he easily tossed her aside to the mat. He dropped to a knee to mock her; she grabbed him and applied a headlock.

Missa Kate hit some back chops and kept him grounded for a bit, but she couldn’t whip him into a corner. She tried a top-rope crossbody block at 4:00, but he caught her and bodyslammed her; a commentator said it was her first mistake of the match. They rolled to the floor, and he was in charge. He dropped her on the apron, rolled her in the ring, and got a nearfall at 7:00, and he kept her grounded for several minutes. She hit a running knee to his back, and she was fired up. She nailed a Tornado DDT for a nearfall at 11:00.

Rockett hit a hard chop to the chest and was booed. She laughed at him; he knocked her down with a clothesline. She got him up on her shoulders — with a massive pop! — and she hit a Samoan Drop, and they were both down at 13:30. She hit a spin kick and got a nearfall. Bruss and Boz came to ringside and they were booed. Tupu and Lycan ran to ringside and fought them off. Rockett hit a spear that cut her in half at 16:30. Kate got up and slapped him in the face; he responded by hitting a stunner for the pin. An okay match but the winner was never once in doubt.

Marshe Rockett defeated Missa Kate to retain the CSW Title at 17:04.

* The break to set up the cage was cut out. This is a really weird looking cage; it doesn’t have mesh fencing. Instead, it has bars more like an old WWE cage (but it’s black, not WWF-blue). You could toss a small child through the gaps in this cage. This cage is also extraordinarily tall.

9. Victor Iniestra vs. Rafael Quintero in a cage match. These guys are both low-key top stars in the Midwest. Quintero attacked him on the floor and I started my stopwatch as they brawled on the floor. Quintero slid a table into the ring. Iniestra climbed the cage and hit a flying dive to the floor onto several referees at ringside. They got in the ring, and we had a bell at 2:10 to officially begin. Quintero hit a running knee for a nearfall. They brawled, and Iniestra choked him in the cage; again, the gap was big enough that Quintero’s whole head fit through it.

Iniestra hit a Poison Rana at 8:30. They fought on the top rope; their chests were barely above the top of this cage. Iniestra hit a huracanrana that earned a “Holy shit!” chant. Quintero hit a flipping powerbomb, then he hit a German Suplex at 11:00. Iniestra hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall, and he suplexed Quintero into the corner for a nearfall. Lilli came to ringside; Iniestra berated her last month. She handed him a chair but she didn’t look happy with him. They fought on top of the cage, and Iniestra superplexed him down to the mat, and they were both down at 14:00, and we got a “Fight forever!” chant. Quintero hit a top-rope Falcon Arrow through a table and scored the pin!

Rafael Quintero defeated Victor Iniestra in a cage match at 16:46/official time of 14:36.

Final Thoughts: Dijak-Lycan was an excellent big-man match. Both guys are so big but agile; this wasn’t a lumbering big-man punching back-and-forth brawl. That takes match of the night. A really good cage match takes second, while Maggie-Samuray earned third. Marston-Parnell was good but didn’t need to be that long so early in the show; that takes honorable mention. But that’s a good top four matches to carry a decent show.

Marshe-Missa was at least fairly believable; they didn’t do a spot where she was trading forearm strikes with him, matching him blow for blow. So, it was good from that standpoint, and I like what she brings to the table, but the size gap was just too big to buy into her having a chance to win. I’ve never bought into either Cypher or Adam Stallion, so i was indifferent on Adam’s heel turn after that match.

If I’m doing a match with multiple rookies, yeah, I’ll take a Rumble over a Battle Royal. While I don’t know if it needed to be nearly 40 minutes long, it gave them each a chance to come to the ring solo and show off some of their own personality. But of course, as expected, the final six were all established regulars here. This show is now available at IWTV. Because of that opening Rumble, it clocks in at 3 hours, 30 minutes. You could probably jump in at the 30-minute mark to catch the final minutes of the Rumble and go from there.