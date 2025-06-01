AEW Fyter Fest preview: The card for Wednesday’s four-hour block of Dynamite and Collision

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Fyter Fest themed editions of the Dynamite and Collision television shows.

-Kenny Omega vs. Brody King vs. Mascara Dorado vs. Claudio Castagnoli in a four-way for the AEW International Championship

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mark Briscoe in a non-title match

-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue with Mercedes Mone on commentary

-“La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos vs. Komander, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Atlantis Jr. and Templario

-The AEW in-ring debut of Thekla

-The Hurt Syndicate speak

Powell’s POV: The Fyter Fest editions of Dynamite and Collision will be held on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET, and then I’ll take over for Collision coverage at 9CT/10ET. We’ll also break up the audio reviews, so Jake’s same-night audio review of Dynamite and Will Pruett’s audio review of Collision will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers). AEW will be running another four-hour block of Dynamite and Collision labeled as “The AEW Summer Blockbuster” a week from Wednesday.