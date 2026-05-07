WWE announces sixteen Raw and Smackdown events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release to announce sixteen new Raw and Smackdown dates.
May 7, 2026 – WWE today announced 16 new dates for Raw and SmackDown this summer. Tickets for each live event will go on sale starting Friday, May 15 at 10am local.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14 at 10am local. Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events.
|Monday, June 29
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|RAW/SmackDown
|Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Monday, July 6
|Chicago, Illinois
|RAW
|Allstate Arena
|Friday, July 10
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|SmackDown
|Paycom Center
|Monday, July 13
|Dallas, Texas
|RAW
|American Airlines Center
|Friday, July 17
|Albany, New York
|SmackDown
|MVP Arena
|Monday, July 20
|Detroit, Michigan
|RAW
|Little Caesars Arena
|Friday, July 24
|Oakland, California
|SmackDown
|Oakland Arena
|Monday, July 27
|Inglewood, California
|RAW
|Intuit Dome
|Friday, July 31
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
|SmackDown
|Resch Center
|Monday, August 3
|Des Moines, Iowa
|RAW
|Casey’s Center
|Monday, August 10
|Norfolk, Virginia
|RAW
|Scope Arena
|Monday, August 17
|Buffalo, New York
|RAW
|KeyBank Center
|Friday, August 28
|Cleveland, Ohio
|SmackDown
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Monday, August 31
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|RAW
|Spectrum Center
|Friday, September 4
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|SmackDown
|Heritage Bank Center
|Monday, September 7
|Birmingham, Alabama
|RAW
|Legacy Center at BJCC
Powell’s POV: Neither the Smackdown go-home show nor the Raw after SummerSlam will be held in the Twin Cities. Green Bay will host the Smackdown go-home show, while the fallout edition of Raw will be in Des Moines. I suppose it might be pushing it to hold one or both shows in Minneapolis on top of holding the two nights of SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium.
(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)
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