WWE announces sixteen Raw and Smackdown events

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce sixteen new Raw and Smackdown dates.

May 7, 2026 – WWE today announced 16 new dates for Raw and SmackDown this summer. Tickets for each live event will go on sale starting Friday, May 15 at 10am local.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting Thursday, May 14 at 10am local. Tickets and event information can be found at WWE.com/Events .

Monday, June 29 Atlantic City, New Jersey RAW/SmackDown Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Monday, July 6 Chicago, Illinois RAW Allstate Arena Friday, July 10 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma SmackDown Paycom Center Monday, July 13 Dallas, Texas RAW American Airlines Center Friday, July 17 Albany, New York SmackDown MVP Arena Monday, July 20 Detroit, Michigan RAW Little Caesars Arena Friday, July 24 Oakland, California SmackDown Oakland Arena Monday, July 27 Inglewood, California RAW Intuit Dome Friday, July 31 Green Bay, Wisconsin SmackDown Resch Center Monday, August 3 Des Moines, Iowa RAW Casey’s Center Monday, August 10 Norfolk, Virginia RAW Scope Arena Monday, August 17 Buffalo, New York RAW KeyBank Center Friday, August 28 Cleveland, Ohio SmackDown Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Monday, August 31 Charlotte, North Carolina RAW Spectrum Center Friday, September 4 Cincinnati, Ohio SmackDown Heritage Bank Center Monday, September 7 Birmingham, Alabama RAW Legacy Center at BJCC

Powell’s POV: Neither the Smackdown go-home show nor the Raw after SummerSlam will be held in the Twin Cities. Green Bay will host the Smackdown go-home show, while the fallout edition of Raw will be in Des Moines. I suppose it might be pushing it to hold one or both shows in Minneapolis on top of holding the two nights of SummerSlam at U.S. Bank Stadium.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)