Chicago Style Wrestling “In the Heat of the Night” results: Vetter’s review of Marshe Rockett vs. Solomon Tupu in a TLC match for the CSW Title, Mustafa Ali vs. Rafael Quintero

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Chicago Style Wrestling “In the Heat of the Night”

July 18, 2025, in Franklin Park, Illinois, at VFW Post 5040

Released July 28, 2025, for streaming via Independentwrestling.tv

This is their typical venue with a high, pitched roof, and it’s packed with maybe 250 fans. I don’t see any new faces in the lineup; it appears like all regulars, although many are clearly quite new.

1. Solomon Tupu vs. Victor Iniestra. I’ve compared Tupu’s rotund body and face to Bronson Reed, but he’s not quite as heavy. Victor got widely booed. Tupu hit some Sheamus-style blows to the chest in the ropes at 2:00, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Iniestra hit a senton, and he kept Tupu grounded. Tupu hit some clotheslines at 6:00, then a uranage out of the corner, then a senton for a nearfall. Iniestra hit a stunner. Tupu hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 8:30, then a top-rope frogsplash for the pin. Good opener; they filled that time well.

Solomon Tupu defeated Victor Iniestra at 8:54.

* Next up is a women’s gauntlet match, with the winner becoming No. 1 contender for the women’s title.

2a. Haven Harris vs. Shazza McKenzie. Harris is a slender Black woman with long braids; I know I’ve seen her at least once here, but possibly in a manager’s role. They locked up, and Haven has a few inches of height on Shazza. Basic action early on, and Shazza took control, planting her foot in Haven’s throat and hitting some chops. She hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. Haven hit a Pedigree out of the ropes for a nearfall, but she missed a Swanton Bomb. Shazza immediately hooked Haven’s arms, rolled her up, and cleanly pinned her. Acceptable.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Haven Harris at 4:48.

2b. Shazza McKenzie vs. Blair Onyx. Blair wore her Spider-Woman outfit and looked particularly scary today. No bell, so I started the stopwatch at first contact. Blair immediately got a few roll-ups. Shazza hit a running knee to the back as Blair was in the ropes, then she hit some Yes Kicks as Blair was tied in the ropes at 1:30, and she tied up Blair on the mat. Shazza hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Blair tied her in a modified Tarantula, and a commentator made a Tajiri reference. Blair set up for a Gotch-style Piledriver, but she instead slammed Shazza stomach-first to the mat and got the pin.

Blair Onyx defeated Shazza McKenzie at 4:04.

2c. Blair Onyx vs. Sierra. This is a return here for Sierra and she got a nice pop. I again started the stopwatch at first contact, as Sierra yanked Blair’s hair, pulling her to the mat and stomping on her. Blair hit a clothesline. Sierra hit a Lungblower move to the chin, but Blair creepily got back up. Sierra hit a backpack stunner for the pin. Too short.

Sierra defeated Blair Onyx at 3:07.

2d. Sierra vs. Lili La Pescadita (w/Iniestra). Lili ordered Iniestra to the back before she got in the ring. She got in the ring, hit a crossbody block, and we’re underway! Sierra hit a basement dropkick to the face and she twisted Lili’s wrist and fingers and kept Lili grounded. Lili hit a suplex at 4:30, then some clotheslines and an enzuigiri for a nearfall. Sierra hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Lili tied her in a cross-armbreaker in the ropes. Sierra hit a Claymore Kick and a piledriver for a believable nearfall at 7:00. Lili hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin! Good match; a good gauntlet overall.

Lili La Pescadita defeated Sierra at 8:08 to win the gauntlet and become No. 1 contender.

3. Aminah Belmont vs. Maggie Lee for the CSW Women’s Title. I just watched these two have a sharp match at an indy show in Des Moines weeks earlier. Maggie (M By Elegance) is a babyface here and she high-fived fans in the front row as she looped the ring. The crowd taunted Aminah with a “new champ!” chant. A commentator said Belmont has been champion for 183 days now; she wore a cheerleader’s outfit and a high school varsity jacket. Maggie is a legit 5’11” or so, and she has a huge height advantage. They locked up at the bell, and Aminah dragged her to the mat in a headlock, then a leg lock around Maggie’s neck.

Maggie escaped and slapped Aminah in the face at 2:00. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump for a one-count, and Aminah rolled to the floor to regroup. They brawled on the floor, and Maggie held Aminah’s legs and swung Belmont’s head into the guardrail several times at 4:30. In the ring, Aminah hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. Maggie hit a dropkick at 6:00, then some pump kicks to the chest and a running knee for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 7:30. Aminah hit a DDT for a nearfall. Maggie nailed a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 9:30.

Belmont hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a senton to Lee’s back as Maggie was draped across the top rope, and she got a nearfall. Belmont locked in a Sharpshooter, but Maggie got to the ropes. Maggie picked her up, but Aminah grabbed the ref’s shirt to block whatever Lee was going to do. Aminah then got a rollup, grabbed the ropes for added leverage, and got the tainted pin. The crowd booed this outcome. As I noted from my review from last month — these two are both from Seth Rollins’ school and they clearly have worked a lot together. Good action.

Aminah Belmont defeated Maggie Lee to retain the CSW Women’s Title at 11:27.

4. Victor Analog vs. Jax Johnson vs. Eric Schultz vs. Ryan Matthews vs. Doom Montgomery vs. “Warhorse’ Jake Parnell (w/Shazza McKenzie) in a scramble. Victor came out first with a TV over his head. My guess is I have seen more Warhorse matches than the other five guys combined. Schultz is an attorney with a white tie on, and he carries a briefcase and a megaphone. Matthews is a young kid (possibly still a teen) who carries an oversized cardboard cut-out of his head. Montgomery carried some weapons, and he wore a blood-covered butcher’s outfit. All the youngsters attacked Warhorse! A commentator (who is also the GM) said he wants them to take out Warhorse!

Several guys got weapons. Jax hit some kicks. Warhorse hit a German Suplex on Jax at 2:30, and he jawed at the fans. Matthews hit a flying back elbow to drop Warhorse. Victor hit a back suplex at 4:30. Matthews hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Jax hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread. Doom pushed a board covered in plastic forks, but Schultz powerslammed Doom onto the forks. Warhorse hit a short-arm clothesline on Matthews and a standing powerbomb on Jax at 7:00. He then nailed a top-rope elbow drop to Matthews’ chest for the pin. Decent scramble.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell defeated Victor Analog, Jax Johnson, Eric Schultz, Ryan Matthews, and Doom Montgomery in a scramble at 7:10.

5. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft & 12-Gauge Noonan vs. “Machine 17” AJ Carter & Nathan Nile (w/Haven Harris) vs. Shain Boucher & Jack Valor (w/Eddie Grayson). Again, 12-Gauge was recently destroyed in an AEW TV match. Boucher is not Valor’s usual tag partner, as Grayson is out with a leg injury. Hunter fought Carter early on; only two guys in the ring. The masked Nile hit a DDT on 12-Gauge. Boucher (think Lash LeRoux) hit a bodyslam. Carter hit a suplex for a nearfall, and Nile hit a stunner as Machine 17 worked over Boucher. Hunter hit a snap suplex at 3:30. Valor is sooooo scrawny; he might be 17, and he hit a Lionsault for a nearfall. They did a multi-man submission spot. “It’s like a game of centipede,” a commentator said.

Valor hit a Helluva Kick and a stunner at 5:30. Carter hit a fallaway slam on Valor. Nile hit an impressive moonsault senton; I might need to watch that again. Hunter hit a backbreaker over his knee on Nile. Boucher hit a top-rope doublestomp on Hunter for a nearfall, but Carter made the save. Boucher hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Machine 17 hit a team slam on Valor for a nearfall at 7:30. Hunter caught Carter and hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Carter pushed Holdcraft and 12-Gauge together. Nile hit a top-rope flying knee and got a pin. Decent action.

Nathan Nile & AJ Carter defeated Hunter Holdcraft & 12-Gauge Noonan & Jack Valor & Shain Boucher at 9:07.

* Adam Stallion came out to boos. The commentators noted that he recently turned on his tag partner, Cypher. The crowd made fun of Stallion’s beanie cap and they chanted profanities at him. Stallion got on the mic and belittled his former tag partner. Cypher (think Kevin Nash) came out but was held back by security. Cypher got in the ring and was going to chokeslam him, but Adam hit a low blow and escaped the ring.

6. “The Made Men” Bruss Hamilton and Steve Boz vs. Jay Marston and Killa Kate for the CSW Tag Team Titles. I’ve noted before that Missa Kate is treated as a tough-as-nails brawler, but she is just so much smaller than the champs, it’s hard to take her offense seriously. Missa opened against Boz, but Steve tagged out before locking up. Bruss is mammoth and thick, and he easily shoved Kate to the mat, then he beat up Marston. Bruss hit a running body block and got a nearfall on Jay at 4:30, and they kept Marston grounded.

Missa finally got a hot tag at 7:30, and the babyfaces beat up Boz. Kate slapped Bruss then low-bridged the top rope, and he fell to the floor. Marston immediately dove through the ropes onto Bruss. All four brawled to the floor. Bruss slammed Marston on the ring apron. Meanwhile, Kate hit a spin kick to the head. I didn’t realize the ref was counting… we suddenly had a bell and the ring announcer declared this was a no contest. (Not a double count-out but it’s the same end result – no clear winner!

Bruss Hamilton and Steve Boz vs. Jay Marston and Killa Kate ended in a no contest at 10:17; Hamilton and Boz retained the CSW Tag Team Titles.

7. Mustafa Ali vs. Rafael Quintero. The commentators noted how Quintero just fought Kazuchika Okada two days earlier in AEW. Ali came out first and got a massive pop. A lockup and a feeling-out process, and we got a “both these guys!” chant. A commentator noted that Quintero also has been on TNA TV against Judas Icarus & Travis Williams. Ali targeted the left arm. Quintero got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 2:00. Ali hit an armdrag and kept him grounded. He hit a huracanrana at 4:30. They started to play to the crowd, and Ali was clearly annoyed that the fans were behind Quintero and not him.

Quintero hit some armdrags. Ali clocked him with a dropkick in the corner at 7:00, and he did some push-ups to get some boos, then he got a nearfall. He hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head and was in charge. He hit a rolling neckbreaker at 8:30 and celebrated, but he missed a corkscrew standing moonsault. Ali crashed head-first on the middle turnbuckle, and they were both down. Quintero hit a running knee to the head and a DDT for a nearfall at 10:30, and Ali rolled to the floor to regroup. Quintero dove through the ropes onto him. Seconds later, Ali dove through the ropes, with them both flipping over the guardrail and landing in the front row! That popped the crowd!

In the ring, Ali missed a top-rope 450 Splash, but he hit a German Suplex. Quintero hit his own German Suplex, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 13:00. “Folks, you are watching an instant classic,” a commentator said. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then traded chops while standing. Quintero nailed a Lethal Injection! Ali hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and we got a “fight forever!” chant. Quintero hit his own sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 16:00, but he missed a frogsplash. Ali hit a tornado DDT, and he nailed the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. Yes, that was really good.

Mustafa Ali defeated Rafael Quintero at 17:00 even.

* Ali got on the mic and put over Quintero. (Seriously, no one does better babyface promos on the indy scene.) We got a loud “that was awesome!” chant. Ali said, “This is where real wrestling lives,” and that got a pop. He pulled Quintero to his feet and shook his hand. He then talked about “Underwear model” Eric Priest (I saw Priest wrestle a LOT in 2000-05; he used to make monthly treks to the Twin Cities), who just died earlier this year in a motorcycle crash, and he told the crowd about an upcoming benefit for Priest’s family. What a class act.

* “Warhorse” Jake Parnell got back in the ring and got plenty of boos. He ripped on the crowd. He ordered Shazza McKenzie to come to the ring, and she joined him. He ordered her to stop smiling. He was upset at her for “letting me down” earlier. Eight guys, dressed head-to-toe in black, jumped in the ring and beat up Shazza. He shouted at her as she was basically being held in a Camel Clutch position by two of them.

8. Axel Rico and Arez vs. FXB and Hans Carden. I’m a big fan of Arez; it feels like months since I last saw him wrestle. Axel came out solo. FXB came out of the back, but Hans snuck into the ring and attacked Rico. Arez ran in for the save, and we’re underway. The heels went to the floor. We got a bell at 00:50 to officially begin, as Rico and Arez dove through the ropes onto the heels. In the ring, the babyfaces attacked Carden. Carden put a half-crab on Rico at 3:00, but Axel got to the ropes.

The heels began working over Axel and kept him grounded. Axel put Hans in a half-crab at 6:30. Arez finally got a hot tag and he hit some quick kicks on each opponent. He hit his Pele Kick on Carden, then he ran up FXB’s back at 8:00. Arez hit a moonsault to the floor. Rico hit a powerbomb in the ring on FXB, then a running knee. Arez immediately hit a top-rope doublestomp to FXB’s chest for the pin. Solid match. Axel got on the mic and challenged Carden for his Metro Division Title.

Arez and Axel Rico defeated FXB and Hans Carden at 9:36.

Marshe Rockettcame to the ring for the main event. Rockett is in his third title reign, which has combined for 893 days as champion. Wow! The crowd greeted him with a “new champ!” chant. Rockett said his scheduled opponent, Conan Lycan, isn’t here! Steve, the GM, stood up and said he’ll find a suitable replacement for Lycan. Out of the back came Solomon Tupu! Marshe scoffed, saying Tupu previously had his chance. Tupu said he already got the go-ahead, and this match is happening… right now!

9. Marshe Rockett vs. Solomon Tupu in a TLC Match for the CSW Title. They immediately brawled to the floor. In the ring, Tupu hit a chairshot to the back at 2:30. He went for a dive but Rockett struck him with a chair, and Marshe hit more chairshots to the back. They got into the action with Rockett dominating the action. Tupu set up a double-decker table at 9:00 and he hit some chairshots to Marshe’s back. Marshe superplexed them through the tables at 10:30, but I think Marshe got the worst of that landing

Rockett nailed a Spinebuster through a table at 12:30. They fought while climbing the ladder, and Tupu got a finger on the belt. Marshe hit a stunner. He climbed the ladder, but Tupu grabbed him and powerbombed him onto a table at 17:00, and he now started to climb! However, Bruss and Boz came to the ring and beat up Tupu. That brought out Jay Marston, who helped Tupu fight off Bruss and Boz. Bruss powerbombed Marston onto a table at 20:00, but it didn’t break. Bruss tried to splash onto him, but it still didn’t break! Boz powerbombed Marston onto the table, and this time it barely cracked. Bruss was frustrated and threw the cracked table onto the floor.

The heels got another table and set it up in the corner. Tupu slammed Bruss through a table in the corner at 21:30. Marshe started to climb the ladder but Missa Kate came out and she struck Rockett a few times with a chair to his back at 23:30. She set up a table, but Marshe blocked whatever she was attempting. Marshe hit a powerbomb on Kate through a table! No one was standing. Tupu climbed the ladder, but Mustafa Ali ran in and hit a low blow! “Ali has just betrayed Chicago!” a commentator said. Fans chanted “you sold out!” at Ali. Ali helped Marshe climb the ladder, and he pulled down the belt to end the match. A commentator wondered if Ali “just became a Made Man.”

Marshe Rockett defeated Solomon Tupu to retain the CSW Heavyweight Title at 28:41.

Final Thoughts: Yes, Mustafa Ali vs. Quintero was every bit as good as I thought it would be, and that earned the best match of the show. Quintero is so solid in the ring, but doesn’t seem to have the charisma to carry him to the next level, but the guy can flat-out work. Maggie-Belmont was really good for second place. The Tupu-Iniestra opener took third. The main event was a decent brawl, and it picked up with some of the shenanigans, and I don’t think anyone saw that Ali heel turn coming, especially after his wonderful speech earlier.

While nothing else really stood out, I enjoyed this show throughout. They tend to have a lot of shorter matches that don’t drag and overstay their welcome. I want to point out this show had eight talented female wrestlers, competing across three matches, and I love that we live in an era where that is normal and just not a big deal.