WWE Smackdown rating for the Hulk Hogan tribute edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.707 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.546 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Hogan popped one last number for WWE. Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.45 rating. One year earlier, the July 26, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.058 million viewers and a 0.52 rating.