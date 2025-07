CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The trailer for season two of “Peacemaker” has been released, and can be viewed below or via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed season one of the Peacemaker and I am very much looking forward to the second season premiering August 21 on HBO Max. I am far from alone, given that as of this update, the trailer has 7.5 million views since it was released over the weekend.