WWE SummerSlam lineup: The cards for night one and two of this weekend’s stadium event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday and Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium.

WWE SummerSlam Night One (Saturday)

-Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

-Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

-Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam Night Two (Sunday)

-John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the WWE Championship

-Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat for the Women’s World Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria in a no DQ, no count-out match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship (Valkyria can’t challenge for the title again while Lynch is champion if she loses)

-Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu in a cage match for the U.S. Championship

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Andrade and Rey Fenix vs. “Fraxiom” Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The shows are listed as being four hours in length in movie theater advertising. Join me for my live review as the shows streams at the early start time of 5CT/6ET on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally. Jake Barnett and I will co-host same night audio reviews of both nights for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).