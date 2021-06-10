NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Women’s Championship headlines today’s show, NXT UK Champion Walter appearing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-NXT UK Champion Walter addresses the fans.

-Saxton Huxley vs. Jordan Devlin.

-Dan Moloney and Andy Wild vs. Symbiosis.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.