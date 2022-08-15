What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: The tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship continues on Thursday’s Peacock show

August 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Thursday’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Williams in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Joe Coffey vs. Mark Andrews in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT UK Championship

Powell’s POV: Trent Seven beat Wolfgang, and Oliver Carter beat Charlie Dempsey in tournament matches last week and will meet in the semifinals. NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available the same day or over the weekend.

