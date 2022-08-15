MLW returning to Philadelphia in October

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce its return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Sunday, October 30 with MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at the historic 2300 Arena.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Get your tickets starting Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

