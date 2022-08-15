What's happening...

MLW returning to Philadelphia in October

August 15, 2022

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce its return to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Sunday, October 30 with MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at the historic 2300 Arena.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Get your tickets starting Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. (eastern) at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

  • World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
  • Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Mads Krugger
  • Mance Warner
  • Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports on all MLW events. If you attend this show or another event, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.