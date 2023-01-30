WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Elimination Chamber details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Men’s Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opens Raw

-Women’s Royal Rumble winner to declare which champion she will challenge

-Seth Rollins vs. Chad Gable in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier

-Johnny Gargano vs. Baron Corbin in an Elimination Chamber match qualifier

Powell’s POV: The Elimination Chamber match will feature Austin Theory defending the U.S. Championship against five challengers. Raw will be live from Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.