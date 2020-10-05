WWE names Barstool Sports’ CEO to its Board of Directors

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce the addition of Erika Nardini to the company’s board of directors.

STAMFORD, Conn., October 5, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, has been elected to its Board of Directors.

“Erika is a seasoned executive with a tremendous track record of building businesses, developing experiences, and engaging different audiences across the media ecosystem,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Her entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen and understanding of today’s consumers will serve as a perfect addition to our Board of Directors.”

Nardini was named Barstool Sports’ first CEO in 2016 and since that time the company has experienced tremendous brand and business growth as one of the fastest-growing lifestyle brands on the internet, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. During her tenure at Barstool Sports, Nardini has launched more than 35 brands, including breakout franchises in sports, entertainment, female lifestyle, business and sports betting. She also spearheaded the development of more than 1,500 social accounts, a top channel on SiriusXM and the #1 selling flavored vodka in North America, Pink Whitney.

Earlier this year, Nardini launched a strategic partnership with casino operator Penn National Gaming, valuing the company at $450 million. In September 2020, Barstool Sports and Penn National Gaming launched the Barstool Sportsbook.

Prior to joining Barstool Sports, Nardini held c-suite and leading roles at media platforms such as Microsoft, AOL, Demand Media and Yahoo! She also was part of two early stage start-ups in the fashion and music industry and sits on the advisory boards of the Premiere Lacrosse League and Food52.

Powell’s POV: Can she convince Vince McMahon step aside from booking the weekly television shows? Yeah, I didn’t think so.