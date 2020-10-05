Netflix cancels GLOW series

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix has reversed its order for a fourth and final season of the GLOW series. Deadline.com notes that the decision was COVID-19 related. “COVID has killed actual humans,” series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement to Deadline. “It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW.

“We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.” Read the full story at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The story notes that production was halted due to the pandemic while they were shooting the second episode of the season. It’s an understandable decision given the state of the world, but it definitely sucks for those of us who were looking forward to seeing the series get a proper conclusion.