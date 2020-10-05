WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: The final number for Friday’s show coming out of Clash of Champions

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.155 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The overnight number that came out Saturday morning was 2.043 million viewers. Today’s final number is up from the previous episode’s 2.110 million final viewership total.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown held up well with competition, but it did not win any demographics due to the NBA Finals airing on ABC. The game delivered 6.069 million viewers for ABC.



