Buddy Colt dead at age 85

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Buddy Colt (Ron Read) died on Friday at age 85. The news was announced by the Cauliflower Alley Club, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Colt was a star in multiple territories before a plane crash ended his career in 1975. Colt was the pilot of the plane that crashed in Tampa Bay, and the passengers were Bobby Shane, Gary Hart, and Austin Idol. Hart and Idol suffered injuries in the crash, and Shane lost his life. Colt broke both ankles and stated later that he tried to work three tag team matches once he recovered from the crash before realizing that he could no longer perform in the ring. He went on to work as a booker, a referee, and a commentator. Colt spoke about the crash in a 2019 interview that can be read here.