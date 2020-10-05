AEW Dynamite and NXT poll results

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The September 30 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote.

-The September 30 NXT television show scored an B grade from 29 percent of our poll voters. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave Dynamite a B grade. NXT was a notch better with a B+ grade. Dynamite had the better matches, but I really enjoyed the go-home hype that the NXT show provided for Takeover 31. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Major League Wrestling voice Rich Bocchini discussing the company's upcoming return, new streaming partnerships, working with AJ Kirsch on color commentary, working in Mexico early in the pandemic, and more...