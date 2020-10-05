Gerald Brisco comments on life after WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gerald Brisco spoke with Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times about being relieved of his duties as a WWE talent scout after 36 years of employment. Brisco admitted that he was originally upset, but he’s come to grips with it. “I’m okay with it,” Brisco said. “The way I see it, I earned a break.” Read the full story at TampaBay.com

Powell’s POV: Brisco noted that he was originally furloughed in April due to the pandemic. He previously stated that Vince McMahon called him personally to deliver the news of his release in September. Brisco revealed that he’s grown muttonchops since being let go and there’s a photo of his new look included. Let’s just say that someone needs to hire this man to make those muttonchops disappear! Here’s wishing Brisco the best during his hiatus.



