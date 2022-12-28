What's happening...

Dragon Lee signs with WWE

December 28, 2022

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has signed Dragon Lee to a contract. ESPN.com’s Marc Raimondi reports that Lee finished with AAA on Wednesday and is expected to start with NXT in January. “I think I can become the new Rey Mysterio in WWE,” Lee told ESPN. “I just need the opportunity.” Read more at ESPN.com.

Powell’s POV: Lee’s brothers Rush and Dralistico work for AEW, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see him go to WWE rather than join them in AEW. Nevertheless, it’s a good signing for WWE. There’s only one Rey Mysterio, but Lee is a tremendous talent and I look forward to seeing him in NXT in the new year.

