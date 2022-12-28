12/28 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the sixth match of the best of seven series, Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo, Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Title, Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a Falls Count Anywhere match in the sixth match of the best of seven series, Ethan Page vs. Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay and Tay Melo, Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, and more (28:48)…

