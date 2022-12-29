WWE in Hershey and Miami (reports needed) Impact Wrestling and MLW TV notes, WWE Smackdown poll results, B-Boy, Justin Roberts, Steve Williams

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show is a Best of 2022 edition. John Moore’s reviews are normally available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). With the show being in “best of” mode, we’ll have a brief recap available on Friday and my Hit List and audio review will return next week.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE holiday tour events. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center tonight with the following advertised matches: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match for the U.S. Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Miami, Florida at FTX Arena tonight with the following advertised matches: Bray Wyatt appears, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa, and Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-There is not a new edition of MLW Fusion this week due to the holiday. The show will return to Pro Wrestling TV next week.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw was a “best of” show. Our post Raw poll will return next week.

Birthdays and Notables

-B-Boy (Benny Cuntapay) is 44.

-AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts is 43.

-Steve Williams died at age 49 on December 29, 2009 following a long battle with throat cancer.