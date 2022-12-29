AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan for the TBS Title

-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter promo

-Jon Moxley promo

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado at 1stBank Center. Colin McGuire is off on Friday, so join me for our weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. My same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).