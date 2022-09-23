9/23 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal, Jade Cargill vs. Diamante for the TBS Title, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match, Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage “Grand Slam” (Episode 59)

Taped September 21, 2022 in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Aired September 23, 2022 on TNT

The opening video aired and Jim Ross said hello to everyone and introduced the commentary team of him, Chris Jericho, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Or, wait. Excalibur introduced everyone. Either way, the House Of Black’s music hit, but Sting and Darby were behind them and we started the opening match.

1. Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match. Darby and King fought in there ring and King chopped Allin over the ropes and to the floor. King rolled Sting back into the ring and King stomped on Sting. With everyone in the ring, Sting fought off both Buddy and Brody. King accidentally clotheslined Matthews when Sting moved, but King lifted Sting onto the top rope. Darby came back in and landed an Avalanche Code Red on King for a two-count.

Darby ran the ropes, but Buddy cut him off and then went for Sting. Sting worked over Buddy with punches to the head. Sting went to the top, but King hit Sting and Sting went through a table. King and Matthews rolled Sting into the ring and Julia handcuffed Sting. After String was handcuffed we went to our first PIP, which was kind of baffling [c].

Back form break, Matthews and King were working over Allin at the top of the ramp. The heels went for Dante’s Inferno, but Darby fought out of it and climbed to the top of the staging on the ramp. Darby hit a Coffin Drop from the top of the rigging onto Buddy. King came back and grabbed Darby, and ultimately. King tried to choke Darby out again. Eventually, the two fell off the stage onto a bunch of tables.

Mathews grabbed a bat and walked to the ring, where Sting was handcuffed. Buddy placed Sting on a chair. Matthews lifted a bat to hit Sting but the lights went out and Keiji Muto (The Great Muta) came out. Muto walked toward Sting and teased attacking him but instead landed. Dragon-Screw Leg Whip on Mathews and hit the mist onto Matthews. Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop onto Matthews after Julia kinda went through a table and that was it.

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Brody King and Buddy Matthews via pinfall in 13 minutes.

McGuire’s Musings: I’ve been lucky enough to cover this show for more than a year for this website and there’s nothing cooler – and I mean nothing cooler – than seeing The Great Muta coming out to save Sting. That’s wrestling, friends. That’s wrestling. According to social media, Darby is all types of messed up with his head and that cut, but man, you can’t find me a better story than that for us old heads. Outside of that, Julia took a hell of a bump because she almost completely missed the table, so I hope all is well there, But if I’m being honest, I have nothing to say other than, “Holy Hell, that rocked my ass off because Sting and Muta give me all of the feelings.” Thank you and goodnight.

2. Action Bronson and Hook vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. Hook and Angelo started and Hook got the best of it, but then Daddy Magic and Action Bronson tagged in. Bronson ran both guys down with shoulder-blocks. Hook then tagged back in and landed a Northern Lights Suplex on Menard. Still, the heels took over and worked Hook, complete with a dropkick from Parker onto Hook. Parker and Menard worked over Hook with some tag-team moves.

Bronson got the tag and slammed Parker, but Menard came back with a punch. Bronson took out both opponents before tagging in Hook, who hit a Fisherman’s Suplex. Both Bronson and Hook sank in Red Rum on both Parker and Menard and that was it.

Hook and Action Bronson defeated Matt Menard and Angelo Parker via submission in 5:07.

McGuire’s Musings: This was exactly what it should have been. And anyone who wants to talk shit on Action Bronson for having to regain his footing while rapping his way to the ring … this is why I ask how Boogs does what he does for Nakamura. It’s hard. Check my Twitter to see how I messed up the exact same thing up on this same night before I covered this. All love to Bronson. That said, he was rough in the ring and her certainly isn’t the best celebrity-come-wrestler over the last year or so. But read that New York post article about Hook and Bronson and tell me you hated it. If you did, you’re missing the point.