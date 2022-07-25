AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Matt Sydal vs. Lee Moriarty

-Ethan Page vs. Leon Ruffin

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).