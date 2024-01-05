AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Mark Briscoe, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade

-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Kennedi Hardcastle and Notorious Mimi

-Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Championship

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.