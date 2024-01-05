AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Wednesday for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Mark Briscoe, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade
-Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Kennedi Hardcastle and Notorious Mimi
-Anna Jay vs. Hikaru Shida
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Komander for the ROH Pure Championship
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center and will air Friday at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.
Be the first to comment