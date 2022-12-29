Impact Wrestling TV preview: The Best of Impact 2022, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-The Best of Impact 2022

-2022 Year-End Awards, including Match of the Year, Male Wrestler of the Year, Female Wrestler of the Year, and more

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Mickie James in 2022. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Raj Singh and Shera vs. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice.