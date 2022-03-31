Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.
-Jay White and Chris Bey vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
-Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton.
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King.
-A battle royal to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship.
Powell’s POV: Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice will also have a “chump chump challenge.” Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Slammiversary 2008 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will focus on hardcore matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Deaner vs. Black Taurus. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.
