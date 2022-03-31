MLW Fusion preview: MLW Tag Title match set for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-“5150” Slice Boogie and Rivera vs EJ Nduka and a partner for the MLW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: Fusion streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are available either immediately following the show or on Fridays depending on the availability of a screener and my schedule, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion audio reviews.