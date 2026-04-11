AEW Collision results (4/11): Murphy’s review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed for the AEW International Title, Mistico, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. The Dogs for the AEW Trios Titles

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By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Collision (Episode 139)

Taped on April 8, 2026, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

Simulcast April 11, 2026, on TNT and HBO Max

[Hour One] The Collision opening aired. Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Nigel McGuinness checked in on commentary. Arkady Aura was the ring announcer and introduced the opening match.

1. Mistico, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors for the AEW Trios Titles. The heels took the immediate advantage and took the action to the floor. Upon returning to the ring, it was fairly even with all six men brawling in the ring at one point. Action spilled to the floor a second time as the babyfaces were thwarted on a triple dive attempt. [C]

The heels worked over Knight, who eventually made the hot tag to Mistico, who cleaned house. Down the stretch, highlights saw a second triple dive attempt by the babyfaces that was successful this time. We also saw a dive from Bailey onto Kidd on the floor. In a decent-looking spot, Mistico had Connors locked in La Mistica while Knight leapt over them to splash Finlay, but Finlay got the knees up. Kidd grabbed Knight for a piledriver, but Bailey delivered the knees to Kidd’s back from the top rope.

The finish saw Finlay clothesline Knight on the top rope, followed by a left-handed lariat from Kidd. Kidd then piledrove Bailey, followed by Finlay holding Bailey in a suplex position while Connors speared him from the top rope. Kidd covered Bailey for the win.

“The Dogs” David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors defeated Mistico, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey in 13:37 to win the AEW Trios Titles.

After the match, Roderick Strong and Orange Cassidy were on the big screen. Strong congratulated the Dogs on winning the titles and said they didn’t forget what happened to them on Wednesday. Cassidy was on the phone and teased a surprise partner to meet the Dogs at Dynasty. Cassidy said he forgot to ask him, but said he would call him back. Strong felt confident that their partner was in and said, “See you Sunday.”

Don’s Take: After all the losses the Dogs have taken, I can’t say putting the Trios Titles on them does anything for me. Then again, the Trios Titles don’t do much for me, so I guess it’s fine. I assume the match between the Dogs and the Conglomeration will be added to the Zero Hour pre-show, and that the surprise partner will be Tomohiro Ishii, who regularly teams with Cassidy and Strong.

In a segment taped after Dynamite, the United Empire faction of Will Ospreay, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira cut a backstage promo. Ospreay introduced each member of the faction, and Newman said they were a brotherhood. Ospreay hyped his upcoming match with Jon Moxley at Dynasty by recounting that Moxley had told him that he wouldn’t stand in the way of action or consequences. Ospreay said that was good because neither would he.

2. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs. Gigi Rey and Ava Lawless. During their entrance, they showed a brief promo from Shida and Statlander where Shida said they should team together because they go way back. Tony Schiavone noted that Harley Cameron was backstage and distraught because Statlander picked a different partner.

This was a squash with Statlander hitting Rey with Saturday Night Fever. Shida looked a bit surprised and frustrated that Statlander got the win.

Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida defeated Gigi Rey and Ava Lawless in 1:46.

Don’s Take: Interestingly, they teamed Shida with Statlander here, given that they seem to be moving Shida toward becoming a heel. Statlander may be joining her, but given the way Shida reacted after the finish, that’s not for certain. I can’t say this interests me, but it’s something to watch.

Hyan and Maya World cut a backstage promo as they will apparently meet Megan Bayne and Lena Kross during AEW Dynasty Zero Hour for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles. [C]

Jon Moxley was backstage with Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Pac. Moxley said they enjoyed the match on Dynamite and that they live for the chaos. He said no one could run with them and reminded Ospreay that they would be alone together at Dynasty for 20 minutes, which is a long time. He said that Ospreay was hell-bent on breaking his neck, but with Ospreay’s bad neck, Ospreay can’t afford to make a mistake. Moxley said it was the Death Riders against the world. Garcia repeated the line to end the segment.

3. Rush vs. Anthony Bowens for the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty. During the opening minutes, Tony Schiavone reported that Mina Shirakawa was also backstage, distraught, and was sitting with Harley Cameron. Apparently, Lexy Nair was on her way to speak with them.

Don’s Take: Why is this a thing?

The match was even to start, but Bowens quickly took over and took the action to the floor, ramming Rush’s head several times into the steps and tossing him into the ringside barricade. [C]

Bowens held the advantage. Things were even down the stretch until Rush hit a release German suplex on Bowens, followed by a knee strike that sent him to the floor. Rush tossed Bowens into the ringside barricade and rolled him back in the ring to hit The Horns finisher for the win.

Rush defeated Anthony Bowens in 11:09 to secure the second spot in the Casino Gauntlet match for the vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Don’s Take: No surprise here, and I’m bummed that it looks like Kyle Fletcher will be out for an extended period of time. That said, it will be interesting to see who ends up carrying the title in the interim.

Lexy Nair was backstage with “The Brawling Birds,” Jamie Hayter, and Alex Windsor. Windsor spoke about her Dynasty Zero Hour opponent, Marina Shafir, and said that she would put her next to Jon Moxley. Hayter spoke about her title shot against Thekla and said that she doesn’t see Thekla as toxic and that she will hit Thekla harder than she’s ever been hit before. She asked Thekla what the title meant to her because to Hayter, it’s her life. [C]

4. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (w/MVP) vs. Mo Jabari and Andy Anderson. This was a squash as Lashley took out Jabari with a spear and Anderson with a thrust spinebuster. Shelton hit Anderson with a super kick for the win.

“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin defeated Mo Jabari and Andy Anderson in 2:18.

Don’s Take: Good to see Lashley and Benjamin back in action. I like the approach of re-establishing them before inserting them into a major program. I’m also interested to see whether they end up adding a member or if they recruit someone who turns them down, leading to a feud.

We got the highly anticipated segment of Lexy Nair interviewing Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron. Cameron said that the Babes of Wrath broke up, and Kris Statlander won’t train her or tag with her. Shirakawa said there was only one thing left to do and held up a bottle and glass to toast. Shirakawa took a sip from the glass while Cameron chugged the bottle.

[Hour Two]

5. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Hechicero and El Clon (w/Rocky Romero).Tons of action in the opening minutes, as you might expect from a Young Bucks match. The Callis Family eventually gained control, and heading into the break, Hechicero was working over Matt Jackson after hitting a swinging back breaker. [C]

Matt Jackson continued to take the brunt of the attack but ended up hitting a series of Northern Lights suplexes before making the hot tag to Nick. As you might expect, tons of spots down the stretch and more than a few super kicks. The finish saw Hechicero block an EVP Trigger and tag in El Clon. The Bucks quickly recovered and caught El Clon and delivered their spike tombstone piledriver finisher for the win. During the move, Matt hit Romero with a super kick to take him out. [C]

“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson defeated Hechicero and El Clon in 14:43.

Don’s Take: A nice showcase win for the Bucks heading into their match at Dynasty with Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. From a storyline standpoint, I’m interested to see things finally come to a head within the ranks of the Callis Family.

A video recapped the Chris Jericho/Ricochet segment from Dynamite.

6. Kazuchika Okada (w/Don Callis) vs. Myron Reed for the AEW International Championship. Don Callis joined the commentary team. It was fairly even to start until Okada dropkicked Reed off the second rope to the floor. [C]

Down the stretch, Reed got several hope spots in and avoided the Rain Maker twice. The finish saw Reed go for a cutter with Okada turning it into a tombstone piledriver. With Reed stunned, Okada hit the Rain Maker for the win.

Kazuchika Okada defeated Myron Reed in 11:20 to retain the AEW International Championship.

Don’s Take: After Don Callis seemingly set up Okada and Konosuke Takeshita for the Double or Nothing event in May, you had to figure that Okada was going over here. Nevertheless, this was fun.

Willow Nightingale cut a backstage promo, “After Dynamite,” and is leaning into Tony Schiavone calling her the “comeback killer.” She challenged anyone looking to come back from being away or from being injured. She said she’d be there waiting. [C]

Megan Bayne and Lena Kross cut a backstage promo on Hyan and Maya World. Bayne said they are gracious champions but Hyan and World are beneath them. She asked them if they could survive and keep the champions entertained.

In addition to the two matches already advertised, Jack Perry vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship was added to Zero Hour. Tony Schiavone ran down the rest of the Dynasty lineup.

7. AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Marina Shafir vs. “The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor. The heels attacked before the bell, setting up a melee in and around the ring before the bell even rang. After several minutes, Shafir and Windsor ended up squaring off, and the bell rang. Despite this, the brawl continued between all four. Heading into the break, Shafir gained the advantage over Windsor. [C]

Windsor hit a draping DDT on Shafir and made a hot tag to Hayter. Lots of action down the stretch, with the bulk of it between Windsor and Shafir. The Birds went for their double clothesline move on Shafir, but Thekla pulled Hayter out of the ring. Hayter dropped Thekla with a headbutt. Windsor then hit Shafir with a head butt when Shafir was trying to lock her in Mother’s Milk. This allowed Hayter and Windsor to hit the double clothesline move on Shafir for the win.

“The Brawling Birds” Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor defeated AEW Women’s Champion Thekla and Marina Shafir in 9:01.

After the pin, Shafir was smiling on the mat as Thekla stormed away from ringside. The babyfaces celebrated in the ring as Collision came to an end.

Don’s Take: And I’ll guess this means that Thekla and Shafir will be going over in their respective matches at the pay-per-view. Having the champion on the losing end heading into the title defense is a common trope, and I’m fine with it in this case.

This was a decent edition, serving as a final push for Dynasty and gave us a title change. The pay-per-view has more interesting things to me than usual so I’ll likely be checking it out.

That’s all for me for tonight. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). I’ll be back tomorrow with my AEW Dynasty predictions and again for the Thursday night edition of Collision. Until then, enjoy wrestling!

Join Jason Powell for his AEW Dynasty live review on Sunday night.