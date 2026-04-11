Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide results (4/11): Vetter’s review of Penta vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the WWE Intercontinental Title, Original El Grande Americano vs. Octagon Jr.

CategoriesAAA TV Reviews NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (Episode 13)

Mexico City, Mexico, at Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera

Aired April 11, 2026, on Fox in Latin America and streamed on the WWE YouTube Channel

Rey Mysterio, Corey Graves, and JBL provided remote commentary. The arena was definitely full. I’m guessing the attendance was 5,000 or more, but I couldn’t see everyone.

* The show opened with footage of Mexico City, and we saw several wrestlers arrive at the venue.

* Las Toxicas were in the ring with lots of black balloons. Flammer joined them to celebrate her lengthy, 974-day title reign! (Again, I love how they turn down the mic so we can hear Mysterio provide translation over her.) Flammer boasted about her reign and noted some of the women she has beaten, including Natalya and Bayley. She thanked all the women she “has stepped on, humiliated, and destroyed.” The crowd booed her; she told them to shut up. Flammer said, “There is no one left. I have beaten them all. I am undeniable; I am untouchable. This coronation will never end.”

The lights went out! Outside, we saw a pink 1960s-manufactured car driving down the road, and the license plate read “La Catalina!” (She announced just days ago she had left CMLL, and this was widely speculated to happen). La Catalina came out of the back, wearing street clothes. JBL was happy to see her, but was upset that she was interrupting “one of the most gracious speeches” he’s ever heard. Funny. Catalina took the mic and offered some sincere congratulations to Flammer. BUT, “you have never faced La Catalina.” And of course, they started brawling. Catalina tossed Flammer face-first into a cake! JBL was irate that she ruined this celebration. “Are there not trespass laws in Mexico?” JBL asked.

1. Octagon vs. El Grande Americano Original (Chad Gable). Loud boos for Gable. Octagon did some lucha reversals, so Gable rolled to the floor to regroup and was booed. In the ring, Octagon hit a missile dropkick at 1:30, then a dive through the ropes onto Gable. They brawled on the floor, and Gable threw him into the ring steps, then slammed him back-first on the apron. In the ring, Gable tried to unty the mask.

Octagon hit a top-rope twisting splash. Octagon went for a Vader Bomb at 4:30, but Grande got his feet up to block it. Grande hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner. He went for a moonsault, landed on his feet, and applied an ankle lock! He pulled off Octagon’s mask while still having the ankle lock applied, and Octagon tapped out. Gable celebrated while holding the mask over his head. That was a sprint; they did a lot in a match that short.

El Grande Americano Original (Gable) defeated Octagon at 5:18.

* A female interviewer spoke to a Latina singer who was in the front row, then she interviewed a male comedian. Grande grabbed the comedian, yanked him over the railing, and beat on him at ringside! The female interviewer slapped Grande, and Grande stalked her, seemingly about to hit her! El Grande Americano (Ludvig Kaiser) ran to ringside and attacked Gable. They looped ringside and brawled over to the commentator’s table, and Gable slammed Kaiser onto the table. Security tried to separate them, as they all brawled to the back. Good post-match segment.

2. Penta vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo (w/Dorian) for the WWE Intercontinental Title. Corey noted that if Vikingo wins, he will replace Penta in the title match at WrestleMania. Standing switches to open and the crowd was fully behind Penta. Penta hit a spin kick to the stomach that popped the crowd, then a huracanrana. Vikingo dove through the ropes but Penta caught him and tossed him onto the ring announcer’s table at 2:30! Nice spot. In the ring, Vikingo tied the tassle on the back of Penta’s mask to the bottom rope, and he stomped on Penta. Vikingo hit a superkick for a nearfall.

Penta put him in the Camel Clutch position and raked at Penta’s mouth at 5:00. Penta hit a dropkick into the corner for a nearfall. Vikingo hit a doublestomp to the chest as Penta was in the ropes and he got a nearfall at 7:00. They got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, and more while standing. Vikingo went for a handspring move, but Penta kicked him in the ribs while Vikingo was upside down, and Penta got a nearfall. Vikingo hit a running Meteora in the corner. He went for an inverted senton off the top rope, but Penta caught him and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30.

Vikingo hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, then a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for a nearfall. Corey said these two haven’t had a singles match since May 2020! Vikingo hit a Poison Rana on the apron, and Penta collapsed to the floor at 11:00! Vikingo hit a running Shooting Star Press from the apron onto Penta on the floor, and they got back into the ring. Suddenly, Gable and Kaiser emerged from the back, as they were still fighting! That distracted Vikingo. Penta hit a flip dive to the floor! In the ring, he nailed the Pumphandle Driver for a believable nearfall. Dorian grabbed Penta’s ankle! Vikingo grabbed the title belt, but Mini Vikingo appeared and grabbed it! Penta immediately hit the springboard Canadian Destroyer for the pin! That was really good.

Penta defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title at 13:35.

* We saw Kaiser and Gable still brawling in the crowd!

Final Thoughts: A really strong hour of TV. Sure, everyone has speculated all week that Catalina was appearing, but it was still a cool moment. The main event was put together well, and Vikingo hit all of his spots. While I’m ready for the Americanos to stop fighting each other (and Gable to go back to being Gable!), it was a hot fight and the crowd was into it.