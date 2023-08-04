WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The SummerSlam go-home show 

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-LA Knight vs. Sheamus

-Jey Uso appears heading into his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam

-WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair appear before their title match at SummerSlam

-Paul Heyman presents the history of Tribal Combat

Powell’s POV: Austin Theory vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Title is set for next week’s edition of Smackdown. Tonight’s Smackdown will be live from Dayton, Ohio at Nutter Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).