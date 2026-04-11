TNA Rebellion polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

TNA Rebellion polls: Vote for the best match

Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Titles

Arianna Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the Knockouts Title

Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Mustafa Ali for the TNA International Title

Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell vs. The Elegance Brand

Moose vs. Special Agent 0

Frankie Kazarian vs. Elijah