Former WWE wrestler signs with UFC

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Gable Steveson has signed with UFC. The former WWE wrestler’s signing was announced during Saturday’s UFC 327. He will make his debut at UFC 329 on Saturday, July 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at T-Mobile Arena. Check out footage of the announcement, including Steveson’s appearance, below or via UFC social media.

Powell’s POV: Something tells me that WWE officials won’t be asking TKO officials about having Steveson make crossover appearances any time soon. Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021. He was a top prospect due to his background as an Olympic gold medalist and NCAA National Champion at the University of Minnesota. His run with the company was disappointing, and he was released in May 2024. He tried out for the Buffalo Bills later that year, even though he’d never played football, but he did not make the team. Steveson moved on to MMA and has compiled a 3-0 record with three first-round knockouts. He also won a dirty boxing match via knockout in just 15 seconds. Steveson recently signed to fight in Real American Freestyle, which allows its fighters to compete in UFC. He will make his debut at the RAF 9 event on May 30 in Dallas, Texas.

THE NEWEST ADDITION 🚨 Gable Steveson is officially signed and will be fighting at #UFC329! pic.twitter.com/mUVJsFUskK — UFC (@ufc) April 12, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)