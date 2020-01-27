AJ Styles injured during the WWE Royal Rumble match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AJ Styles suffered an apparent shoulder injury during the WWE men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Styles took a spear from Edge and appeared to land awkwardly. He favored the shoulder and appeared to call his own elimination due to the injury.

Powell’s POV: I missed the spot while trying to keep up with the Rumble coverage last night, but it’s very noticeable if you watch the spot back. WWE has yet to publicly address the injury as of this update. Thanks to all the readers who passed along word of the injury.



