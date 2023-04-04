WWE Raw rating for the WrestleMania 39 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.26 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.843 million average. Raw delivered a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Great numbers for the Raw after WrestleMania. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.471 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.255 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.054 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 4, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.101 million viewers and a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after WrestleMania 38.