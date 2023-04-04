What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for the WrestleMania 39 fallout edition

April 4, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.26 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.843 million average. Raw delivered a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: Great numbers for the Raw after WrestleMania. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.471 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.255 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.054 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 4, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 2.101 million viewers and a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after WrestleMania 38.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. TPIG April 4, 2023 @ 3:29 pm

    not just raw after wrestlemania, raw after sale. expect them to bottom out in the next few weeks,

    Reply
  2. PG13 Icon April 4, 2023 @ 4:04 pm

    A high percentage of those people will not be back next week

    Reply
  3. PG13 Icon April 4, 2023 @ 4:59 pm

    Ratings are retrospective… The big rating last night was a reaction to wrestlemania, into a lesser extent probably the news of the sale

    NEXT weeks rating will show you how people felt about last nights show

    If people were smart. They would set up a boycott for next week. Have a one week “watch something else” strike. Send snidely whiplash a message

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.