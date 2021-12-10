12/10 NXT UK audio review: Gibbons’ review of “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. “Moustache Mountain” Tyler Bate and Trent Seven for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, Emilia McKenzie vs. Blair Davenport, Sha Samuels vs. Sam Gradwell, Jordan Devlin promo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: “Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. “Moustache Mountain” Tyler Bate and Trent Seven for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship, Emilia McKenzie vs. Blair Davenport, Sha Samuels vs. Sam Gradwell, Jordan Devlin promo, and more (25:12)…

Click here for the December 10 NXT UK television show audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.