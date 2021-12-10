AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Ruby Soho, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny.

-Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in New York. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.