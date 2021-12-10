What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show in Los Angeles

December 10, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title match.

-Naomi vs. Sonya Deville.

-Xia Li arrives on Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center. Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin was pulled from the lineup after WWE released Hardy from his contract. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.