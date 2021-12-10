WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show in Los Angeles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm in a non-title match.

-Naomi vs. Sonya Deville.

-Xia Li arrives on Smackdown.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held in Los Angeles, California at Staples Center. Jeff Hardy vs. Happy Corbin was pulled from the lineup after WWE released Hardy from his contract. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members after the show.