AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-AEW World Champion MJF makes his first appearance on Rampage

-Rocky Romero, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Yoh vs. Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and Swerve Strickland

-Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

-Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart tournament first-round match

-Jack Perry vs. Douki

-Adam Cole speaks

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena.