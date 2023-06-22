AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Cup tournament first-round match

-The brackets will be revealed for the Blind Eliminator tournament for a shot at the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).