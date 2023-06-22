Tony Khan media call, Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Tetsuya Naito, John “Earthquake” Tenta

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call to promote Sunday’s AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view today. Check out my live notes on the call today beginning at 1CT/2ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Bully Ray and Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Athena vs. Kiera Hogan in a Street Fight for the ROH Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. C finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tetsuya Naito is 41.

-The late John “Earthquake” Tenta was born on June 22, 1963. He died on June 7, 2006 at age 42 following a battle with bladder cancer.