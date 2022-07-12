NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Brock Lesnar, Shane Helms, Sami Zayn, Rene Goulet, Geeto Mongol, Dara Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT Great American Bash themed show finished with a B grade majority 39 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 36 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Brock Lesnar is 45.

-Shane Helms 48.

-Sami Zayn (Rami Sebei) is 38.

-Rene Goulet (Robert Bédard) was born on July 12, 1932. He died on May 25, 2019 at age 76.

-The late Geeto Mongol (Newton Tattrie) was born on July 12, 1931. He died at age 82 on July 19, 2003.

-The late Dara Singh (Dara Singh Randhawa) died on July 12, 2012 at age 83 following a heart attack.