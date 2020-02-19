NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Shawn Spears, Francine, Mascarita Dorada, Tommy Cairo, Big John Studd

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University and includes Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Atlanta, Georgia at Phillips Arena. The show features Cody vs. Wardlow in a cage match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show was an Ask JR edition.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Ric Flair from the Jericho Cruise. The previous show had Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Rob Van Dam. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is labeled “Deep Cuts: The Early Years.” Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Cairo is 62.

-Francine Fournier is 48.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) is 46.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) is 39.

-Mascarita Dorada is 38. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.



