02/18 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young, Josh Woods, and The Bouncers, Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. Vincent and Bateman

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham vs. Silas Young, Josh Woods, and The Bouncers, Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. Vincent and Bateman, and more (6:56)…

Click here for the February 18 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net staffer John Moore returning for an in-depth discussion on NXT, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and the NWA, and more...

