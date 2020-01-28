Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, poll results for NWA Hard Times, NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, WWE Backstage, Sheamus, Sanada, Shark Boy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the first match of their best of five series. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Today’s show is the first from the tapings that were held over the weekend coming out of Friday’s NWA Hard Times pay-per-view. My review will be available shortly after the show streams.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Roman Reigns is among the advertised guests.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave NWA Hard Times pay-per-view a B grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 41 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with a C for the majority grade with 33 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show another C+ grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) is 45.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) is 42, fella.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) is 32.



